1 with serious injuries after shooting northeast of Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person suffered serious injuries after a shooting northeast of Mason City on Thursday morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said a reported shooting call came in at 6:22 a.m. from the 19000 block of 290th St., which is north of the NIACC campus.

A male victim was located and taken to the hospital for serious injuries. It wasn't clear if the injuries were life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and more information is expected later in the day.