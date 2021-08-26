1 with serious injuries after motorcycles collide in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person suffered serious injuries after two motorcycles collided Wednesday night due to a deer entering the roadway.

The Mason City Police Department said it happened at 9:35 p.m. on 12th St. NE near College Drive (NIACC campus). Two motorcycles were traveling westbound on 12th St. when a deer entered the road. At least one of the motorcycles took evasive action to avoid the deer and the motorcycles collided.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released.