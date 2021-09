DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a wrong-way crash Saturday on Highway 14.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Monday that Devon Arren Block, 27, of Preston, was critically injured in the three-vehicle crash.

Alcohol was a factor, according to the state patrol.

The crash injured Javier Itehua Quiahua, 26, and Madison Ryg, 20 of Janesville

Authorities said Block was driving on the wrong side of the road when he hit the other two vehicles.