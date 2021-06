FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A motorcycle crash Monday on Highway 43 left one man with life-threatening injuries and another person hospitalized.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 4:28 p.m. in Norway Township.

The driver, Joseph Woxland, 33, suffered life-threatening injuries while a passenger, Natasha Gilbertson, 31, of St. Charles, was injured.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, the patrol said.