1-vehicle Cerro Gordo Co. accident leads to alcohol-related charges against Clear Lake man

A Clear Lake man is facing alcohol-related charges after a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

Posted: May. 25, 2019 7:22 AM

Michael Roe, 36, is facing charges for OWI-third offense, open container, carrying weapons while intoxicated, failure to use safety belt and failure to maintain control.

Michael Roe, 36, is facing charges for OWI-third offense, open container, carrying weapons while intoxicated, failure to use safety belt and failure to maintain control.

Authorities said Roe was driving a 2018 GMC truck when it found in a ditch in the 13000 block of Indigo Ave. just before 1 a.m.

A female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

Roe was taken to MercyOne-Mason City before being released and arrested.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mason City and Clear Lake Fire Departments.

