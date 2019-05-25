1-vehicle Cerro Gordo Co. accident leads to alcohol-related charges against Clear Lake man

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is facing alcohol-related charges after a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.
Michael Roe, 36, is facing charges for OWI-third offense, open container, carrying weapons while intoxicated, failure to use safety belt and failure to maintain control.
Authorities said Roe was driving a 2018 GMC truck when it found in a ditch in the 13000 block of Indigo Ave. just before 1 a.m.
A female passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.
Roe was taken to MercyOne-Mason City before being released and arrested.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mason City and Clear Lake Fire Departments.
