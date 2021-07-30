1 teen with life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle Mower County crash

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A chain-reaction crash has left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol said three vehicles were involved in the crash Thursday at Interstate-90 and Highway 218 S.

All vehicles were eastbound on I-90 when a Toyota Corolla, driven by 46-year-old Genet Teketel, of Austin, attempted to merge into the right lane. A Dodge Ram, driven by Ramon Arturo Moya, 50, of Edinburg, Texas, braked to avoid a collision and a semi rear-ended the Dodge Ram. The semi was driven by 60-year-old Danny Ralph Hoffman of Worland, Wyoming.

The crash left a 13-year-old female juvenile from Edinburg, Texas, with life-threatening injuries and an 11-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.