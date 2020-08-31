1 taken to the hospital after road work accident in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City man was taken to the hospital after gravel in a dump box tipped over and caused the vehicle to tip on its side.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 8:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of Thrush Ave.

Authorities said Cole Despenas, 35, was working for the Cerro Gordo County Engineer Department performing road maintenance on Thrush Ave. north of the Avenue of the Saints.

Due to the condition of the roadway, the front tire left the roadway and the gravel in the dump box shifted.

Despenas was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne.