OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An early-morning crash on Highway 52 resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.

It happened at 1:20 a.m. in Orion Township on Highway 52 when a 2004 Lexus ES, driven by Daniel Auguste, 37, of Maple Grove, left the roadway.

The vehicle was traveling southbound when it rolled. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.1