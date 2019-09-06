1 taken to hospital after dump truck tips over in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An accident involving a dump truck resulted in injuries to a Rochester man.

It happened Thursday at 10:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of County Rd. 129 SE in Dover Township.

Gregory Hall, 38, was, driving the county-owned dump truck carrying gravel when it drifted to the right side and tipped over.

Eyota ambulance transported him to St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries.