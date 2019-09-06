OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An accident involving a dump truck resulted in injuries to a Rochester man.
It happened Thursday at 10:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of County Rd. 129 SE in Dover Township.
Gregory Hall, 38, was, driving the county-owned dump truck carrying gravel when it drifted to the right side and tipped over.
Eyota ambulance transported him to St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries.
Related Content
- 1 taken to hospital after dump truck tips over in Olmsted Co.
- Dump truck fire in Rochester Friday night
- Truck hits tree in Olmsted County
- Tanker truck flips in rural Olmsted County
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Elderly woman hospitalized after brake failure on logger truck
- 1 hurt in Rochester crash involving dump truck
- Turkeys killed when semi tips over in Olmsted County
- Stewartville brush dump closed
- Woman hit by pickup truck in rural Olmsted County
- Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Illegal dumping of hundreds of fish leads to finding of mobile meth lab
Scroll for more content...