1 taken to hospital after dump truck tips over in Olmsted Co.

An accident involving a dump truck resulted in injuries to a Rochester man.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 9:28 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 9:29 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An accident involving a dump truck resulted in injuries to a Rochester man.

It happened Thursday at 10:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of County Rd. 129 SE in Dover Township.

Gregory Hall, 38, was, driving the county-owned dump truck carrying gravel when it drifted to the right side and tipped over.

Eyota ambulance transported him to St. Mary’s Hospital for minor injuries.

