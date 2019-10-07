1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 3-car accident resulted in an adult female being transported for minor injuries.
The crash happened at the intersection of 12th St. and 11th Ave. SE.
Authorities said someone ran a red light and charges are pending.
