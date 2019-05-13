Clear

1 taken by ambulance after vehicle ends up in SE Minnesota creek

A passerby reported the accident and called 911.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 7:37 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a vehicle ended up in a creek in southeastern Minnesota.

The driver was going south on County Rd. 10 in Dover when it went off the road and into a creek.

Mayo and Eyota ambulance, St. Charles police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office all responded to the accident.

No other information has been released at this time.

