1 taken by ambulance after vehicle ends up in SE Minnesota creek

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a vehicle ended up in a creek in southeastern Minnesota.

The driver was going south on County Rd. 10 in Dover when it went off the road and into a creek.

A passerby reported the accident and called 911.

Mayo and Eyota ambulance, St. Charles police and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office all responded to the accident.

No other information has been released at this time.