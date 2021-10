WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident in Worth County.

The Iowa State Patrol said a motorcycle driven by Joel Dahle, 53, of Lake Mills, collided with a truck and trailer being driven by Roland O'Donnell, 54, of Joice on A-38.

Dahle was taken by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m.