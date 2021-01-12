1 stabbed, 2 arrested after fight involving nearly two dozen people at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of nearly two dozen males involved in a large fight ended with one person being stabbed.

Police were called late Monday night to the Gates Apartments after a report of a stabbing, someone else saying they were going to get a gun and cars ramming into each other.

Officers were able to locate one of the cars near the scene and four people were located. All four occupants got out of the vehicle and one kicked a gun underneath it when he got out, police said.

Mohamed Mohamed, 25, of Rochester, was arrested for concealing a pistol without a permit and a drug charge.

Around the same time, officers received a call from Olmsted Medical Center regarding a stabbing victim coming in.

The victim, a 21-year-old male, was stabbed multiple times near the buttocks.

A female passenger in the car that took him to OMC, 21-year-old Nyarehr Malith, of Rochester, was arrested for her warrants.

Nobody is in custody in connection to the stabbing and people at the scene were not cooperating.