1 shot, 2 in custody after late-night Rochester incident

Police said there was an argument over a woman prior to the shooting.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:27 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old male was shot in the leg and two people are in custody after a report of shots fired Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Circle St. SW at 11:06 after a report of a gunshot and a woman screaming.

When officers arrived, the victim was not at the residence because a 17-year-old female was driving him to the hospital.

Police said nobody responded after prompts at the door so they used a loudspeaker to get people to come out.

Two females and a male were located before a 29-year-old male was found hiding inside. He came out after being threatened with a police K-9.

Police said there was an argument over a woman prior to the shooting.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed.

 

