1 shot, 2 in custody after late-night Rochester incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 22-year-old male was shot in the leg and two people are in custody after a report of shots fired Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the 600 block of Circle St. SW at 11:06 after a report of a gunshot and a woman screaming.
When officers arrived, the victim was not at the residence because a 17-year-old female was driving him to the hospital.
Police said nobody responded after prompts at the door so they used a loudspeaker to get people to come out.
Two females and a male were located before a 29-year-old male was found hiding inside. He came out after being threatened with a police K-9.
Police said there was an argument over a woman prior to the shooting.
The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed.
