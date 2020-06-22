1 seriously injured due to Olmsted County motorcycle accident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two motorcyclists were injured, including one seriously, after crashing due to a truck being close to the centerline, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said six motorcyclists were on County Rd. 27 NW when a truck appeared close to the center line and resulted in the crash.

Sarith Thuo, 36, of Rochester, ended up in the ditch and struck a sign and a fence post. He suffered serious injuries.

Jared Spaeth, 31, of Morgan, Minn., crashed into a steel fence post and suffered minor injuries.

Both motorcyclists admitted to driving around 75 miles per hour.