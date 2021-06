MASON CITY, Iowa - A motorcycle accident Tuesday night left one person with serious injuries.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 22585 Orchid Ave. when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Alayna Oleson, of Manly, was seriously injured.

Authorities said a Lincoln Navigator, driven by 64-year-old Randy Solsaa, of Mason City, pulled out of a driveway just prior to the collision.

Charges are pending.