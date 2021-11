ROCHESTER, Minn. - A homeless encampment was destroyed by fire and one person suffered significant injuries during the blaze.

The Rochester Fire Department said it happened next to the railroad tracks south of Mississippi Welders Supply in northwest Rochester.

A gas can exploded and one male suffered burns to their arms and face.

The homeless shelter and its contents were totally destroyed while several large trees suffered significant damage.

The fire was reported at 2:08 a.m.