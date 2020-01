State Patrol: 1 person with life-threatening injuries after crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person suffered life-threatening injuries during a crash Thursday morning on I-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said an SUV was traveling westbound at 7:49 a.m. when it went through the median near mile marker 229.

A semi then hit the driver's side of the SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.