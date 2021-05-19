1 person seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person suffered severe injuries after a collision Tuesday night in rural Cerro Gordo County.

The sheriff’s office said a disabled vehicle was stopped in the roadway at 160th St. and Balsam Ave. when German Cabrera, 38, of Meservey, was entering the driver’s seat.

That’s when the vehicle was struck by a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Zelene Schilling, 64, of Meservey.

Cabrera, whose vehicle did not have any lights on, was seriously injured and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the collision. The crash happened at 9:47 p.m.