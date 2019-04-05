Clear
1 person killed in tree-cutting accident in Mitchell County

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 9:11 AM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 9:27 AM

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - One person died Thursday in an accident while cutting trees in Mitchell County.
Authorities confirmed Friday that a person was killed while cutting trees on their property late Thursday afternoon.
The name of the person killed and details about what happened have not been released. More information is expected later on Friday.

