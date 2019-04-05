MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - One person died Thursday in an accident while cutting trees in Mitchell County.
Authorities confirmed Friday that a person was killed while cutting trees on their property late Thursday afternoon.
The name of the person killed and details about what happened have not been released. More information is expected later on Friday.
Related Content
- 1 person killed in tree-cutting accident in Mitchell County
- 1 person dead after industrial accident in Mitchell County
- Authorities say Mitchell County man killed in Nebraska farm accident
- UPDATE: Man found after Mitchell County car accident
- New Mitchell County supervisor appointed
- Mitchell County Special Election Results
- Mitchell County facing doctor shortage
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Mitchell County kidnapping conviction is upheld
- Deferred judgment in Mitchell County marijuana arrest
Scroll for more content...