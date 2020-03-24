1 person hospitalized with severe burns after Olmsted Co. blaze

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An abandoned house fire Monday night resulted in a 37-year-old man with severe burns.
Olmsted County deputies responded to a fire at 4617 70th Ave. NE and found Joshua Bale, running from the house to a nearby house.
He was taken by ambulance before Mayo One transported him to the St. Paul burn unit.
The house, which was owned by the county, is a total loss.
Authorities said the victim’s statements are not consistent with evidence found at the scene, which could indicate narcotics activity.
