Sheriff: 1 person ejected as vehicle carrying 5 people rolls in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - One person was ejected when a vehicle carrying five people rolled multiple times late Tuesday before coming to rest in a drainage ditch.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call was received at 11:45 p.m. about a vehicle in the ditch on the curve west of Wheelerwood Rd. on Highway 105.
A deputy was advised one person was ejected from the vehicle.
Four of the five occupants had non-life threatening injuries.
One person was transported by ambulance.
The cause of the accident was the driver swerving to miss a deer, authorities said.
No names have been released.
