1 person dead, another injured after shooting in NE Iowa

Officers found the men with several gunshot wounds near a parked car with shattered windows.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 7:14 PM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Waterloo that left one man dead and another man injured.

Waterloo Police say the shooting was reported in an alley near an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found the men with several gunshot wounds near a parked car with shattered windows. One man died later at the hospital. The second man remains hospitalized.

Few other details about the shooting were released. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.

