Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person dead after industrial accident in Mitchell County Full Story

1 person dead after industrial accident in Mitchell County

One person has died after an industrial accident Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 6:55 AM

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - One person has died after an industrial accident Saturday.
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said the accident happened at 1 p.m. Saturday at a construction site.
After conducting interviews, authorities determined it was an industrial accident and there is no ongoing investigation.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
The name of the person killed has not been released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Clouds will stay over us with a chance for flurries.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Adjusting back to winter driving

Image

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Early Thanksgiving meal

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Community Events