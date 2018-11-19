1 person dead after industrial accident in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - One person has died after an industrial accident Saturday.
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver said the accident happened at 1 p.m. Saturday at a construction site.
After conducting interviews, authorities determined it was an industrial accident and there is no ongoing investigation.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
