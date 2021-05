WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Wednesday during a crash on Interstate-35 in northern Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said Mohamud Mohamud, 26, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was killed during the crash just before 4 a.m. at milemarker 203.

Authorities said the vehicle was southbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the cable barriers before hitting concrete bridge pillars.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.