$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Sioux City

Matched five numbers of Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Lottery says a $1 million Mega Millions ticket has been sold in northwestern Iowa.

The ticket was bought at Fleet Farm Fuel in Sioux City and came within one number of winning Friday's $175 million jackpot. The Sioux City ticket matched the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball number.

Fleet Farm will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the top prize climbs to an estimated $192 million for Tuesday.

Friday's winning numbers were: 18-25-43-44-57 and Mega Ball 25. The Sioux City ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing.

