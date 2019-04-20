$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Sioux City

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Lottery says a $1 million Mega Millions ticket has been sold in northwestern Iowa.
The ticket was bought at Fleet Farm Fuel in Sioux City and came within one number of winning Friday's $175 million jackpot. The Sioux City ticket matched the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball number.
Fleet Farm will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.
No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the top prize climbs to an estimated $192 million for Tuesday.
Friday's winning numbers were: 18-25-43-44-57 and Mega Ball 25. The Sioux City ticket was the only one in the country to win a $1 million prize in Friday's drawing.
