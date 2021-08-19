$1 million to promote minority COVID vaccination in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Diversity Council says it has received a million dollar federal grant to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

The money will go to the Council’s Project HEALINGS (Health Education and Adult Learning Incorporated with Navigation of Government Systems), an effort to build vaccine confidence, share factual information about vaccines, and answer people's questions about getting vaccinated.

The Diversity Council says it has partnered with Asian Media Access and Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research for program implementation and evaluation, and five Cultural Networks that will spearhead the engagement process:

• Network of American Indian Minnesotans

• Network of Asian Pacific Minnesotans

• Network of Black and Pan-African Minnesotans

• Network of Hispanic/Latinx Minnesotans

• Network of Slavic and Eastern European Refugees

Project HEALINGS is expected to continue work through July 2022 and result in greater rates of vaccination among marginalized populations.

This money is part of $121 million from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration through its “Local Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Access” Initiative.