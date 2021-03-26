$1 million grant to Upper Iowa University to promote science education

FAYETTE, Iowa – Upper Iowa University gets a $1.16 million grant for science education.

The Mentoring Awesome Science Teacher Education Recruits" (MASTER) project will prepare 15 Upper Iowa science majors to teach in high-poverty, high-need, and rural schools.

"This project aims to serve the need of preparing highly effective STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teachers, and, more specifically, science teachers to serve in rural communities," says Upper Iowa associate professor of education Barb Ehlers Ehlers. "The project will actively recruit students from rural communities to enter and stay in college with the goal of becoming certified secondary STEM teachers who are prepared to remain teaching in rural schools."

The money the coming from the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program and was awarded by the National Science Foundation.

"The Noyce interns and scholars will receive valuable experience in science education through summer internships and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) camps as well as through participation in workshops and seminars aimed at preparing them to teach in high-need school districts," says Upper Iowa assistant professor of biology Paul Skrade.

Upper Iowa says the $1.16 million award is the largest grant received in its recent history.