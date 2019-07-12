$1 million bond remains for Rochester murder suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A murder suspect remains held on $1 million bond after a Friday hearing.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23 of Rochester, appeared in Olmsted County District Court and asked for pre-trial release, pointing to a pre-trial supervision form that placed him in the “moderate risk” category. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office opposed Iman’s release, calling him a significant threat to society who has a history of committing crimes while on probation for other offense.

The judge decided to leave Iman’s bail at $1 million and set the next hearing date in the case for September 27.

Iman is charged with 2nd degree murder for the shooting death of Garad Roble in early March.

He had another court appearance Thursday for a case where he’s charged with 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct. The next hearing on those charges is set for September 19.