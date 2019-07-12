Clear

$1 million bond remains for Rochester murder suspect

Ayub Iman Ayub Iman

Asked a judge to allow him pre-trial release.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A murder suspect remains held on $1 million bond after a Friday hearing.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23 of Rochester, appeared in Olmsted County District Court and asked for pre-trial release, pointing to a pre-trial supervision form that placed him in the “moderate risk” category. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office opposed Iman’s release, calling him a significant threat to society who has a history of committing crimes while on probation for other offense.

The judge decided to leave Iman’s bail at $1 million and set the next hearing date in the case for September 27.

Iman is charged with 2nd degree murder for the shooting death of Garad Roble in early March.

He had another court appearance Thursday for a case where he’s charged with 3rd degree riot and disorderly conduct. The next hearing on those charges is set for September 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer Shelters in Demand

Image

Lights for Liberty Protests Happening Today

Image

Tracking the Kick Off to Our Heatwave

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a heatwave and a possibility for strong storms

Image

Honkers defeat La Crosse on the road

Image

Cubs' Lester invites Ashlyn Clark to Wrigley

Image

Austin sophomore named All-American

Image

Mason City defeats WSR, 10-0

Image

Fishy phone calls

Image

New development plan passes another hurdle in Clear Lake

Community Events