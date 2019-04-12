Clear
$1 million Powerball ticket goes unclaimed in Iowa

Winner had one year to come forward.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – Someone has missed out on their chance for a million dollars.

The Iowa Lottery says the $1 million winning Powerball ticket that was purchased April 11, 2018 at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada has gone unclaimed. According to lottery rules, winning Powerball tickets must be claimed within one year after the drawing.

Officials are planning a press conference form Monday at Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive to announce their plans for the million dollar prize.

The Iowa Lottery says over $1.4 million in prizes went unclaimed in fiscal year 2018.

