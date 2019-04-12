$1 million Powerball ticket goes unclaimed in Iowa

CLIVE, Iowa – Someone has missed out on their chance for a million dollars.
The Iowa Lottery says the $1 million winning Powerball ticket that was purchased April 11, 2018 at a Casey’s General Store in Nevada has gone unclaimed. According to lottery rules, winning Powerball tickets must be claimed within one year after the drawing.
Officials are planning a press conference form Monday at Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive to announce their plans for the million dollar prize.
The Iowa Lottery says over $1.4 million in prizes went unclaimed in fiscal year 2018.
