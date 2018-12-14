Clear
Police: 1 man found with cocaine in buttocks after police arrest 2 in southern MN on drug charges

Two men are facing felony drug charges and one person was found to have cocaine in his buttocks area after a traffic stop Thursday.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 3:07 PM

Mahad Mohamed, 23, and a 17-year-old are facing charges for first-degree sales of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Mohamed is also facing charges of second-degree sales for conspiring with a person under 18 and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
The traffic stop occurred at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of 12st St. SE.
The 17-year-old who was later found with cocaine in his buttocks after Mohamed allegedly told him to hide the drugs in his pants.

