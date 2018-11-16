Clear
Sheriff: 1 man ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 7:15 AM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 7:18 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities say alcohol is suspected to be involved after a Floyd County driver was ejected and suffered moderate injuries after a rollover crash early Friday morning.
Robert Frazer, 22, of Charles City, was driving a 2007 Kia Spectra eastbound on Highway 18 near mile marker 188 when he lost control and entered the south ditch, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.
A passenger, 21-year-old Justin Frazer, of Charles City, also sustained moderate injuries.
Both subjects were transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.
The accident, which occurred at 12:58 a.m., remains under investigation.

