1 man dead, 2 others injured following altercation in downtown Minneapolis

Police say a fight between two people led to a stabbing and vehicle crash on Sunday.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:45 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

An altercation in downtown Minneapolis has left one man dead and two other people with injuries.

Three injured people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, including two men in critical condition.

Authorities say one of the two men died later in the day. The condition of the other man improved and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say details of the altercation are still under investigation, but that they are not looking for additional suspects.

