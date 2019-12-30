1 man dead, 2 others injured following altercation in downtown Minneapolis

An altercation in downtown Minneapolis has left one man dead and two other people with injuries.

Police say a fight between two people led to a stabbing and vehicle crash on Sunday.

Three injured people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, including two men in critical condition.

Authorities say one of the two men died later in the day. The condition of the other man improved and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say details of the altercation are still under investigation, but that they are not looking for additional suspects.