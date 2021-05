WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said Andrew Nesset, 53, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died in the crash.

He was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla when it collided with a Ford F-150 that was driven by Lyle Phillips, 75, of Decorah.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Pole Line Rd. near Decorah.