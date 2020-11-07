1 killed in fiery Mower County crash

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed Friday following a one-vehicle crash that resulted in a fire.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 3:30 p.m. in the 33000 block of 670th Ave. in rural Sargeant.

A male was found trapped and unconscious in the vehicle that was on fire.

It appeared the vehicle struck a bridge and the fire then began to spread rapidly.

Deputies observed the SUV and determined the lone occupant was deceased. The fire was too hot to safely approach, the sheriff's office said.

The body was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Regional Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.