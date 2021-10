HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa. - One person was killed in an early-morning crash Friday in Hancock County.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at 5:15 a.m. at Rake Ave. and Highway 18, just west of Garner

Authorities said Noah Clites, 25, of Garner, died in the crash. He was traveling southbound on Rake Ave. and lost control and entered the ditch.