WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed Tuesday night when a car struck an unoccupied vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 75-year-old woman from Winona died in the crash on Highway 61 in Winona County.

The vehicle she was driving was southbound when it struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stalled on the right shoulder.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m.