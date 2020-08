GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday during a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Nolan Osborne, 25, of Arlington, Minnesota died due to the crash on Highway 52 and 415th St. in Wanamingo Township. It happened just before 3 p.m.

Osborne’s motorcycle crashed with a 2002 GMC SUV driven by Brent Diderrich, 40, of Wanamingo.

Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor.