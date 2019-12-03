79-year-old killed in northeast Iowa 2-vehicle crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 79-year-old Fort Atkinson resident was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash.
The Iowa State Patrol said Julius Frana was killed during a crash on Highway 9 east of Highway 52 on Monday morning.
Authorities said Frana pulled out from a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Grant Linderbaum, of Ossian.
The crash was reported at 11:34 a.m.
