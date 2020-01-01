1 killed in Fillmore County crash

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - 1 person is dead after a crash involving a semi and a car.
It happened a little before 10:30am Wednesday morning on Highway 44 near Mabel. The Minnesota State Patrol said one person was killed.
No other details are being released at this time. We have a reporter on the way and will bring you the very latest as we learn more.
