1 killed in Fillmore County crash

1 person is dead after a crash between a car and a semi.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 11:42 AM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - 1 person is dead after a crash involving a semi and a car.

It happened a little before 10:30am Wednesday morning on Highway 44 near Mabel. The Minnesota State Patrol said one person was killed.

No other details are being released at this time. We have a reporter on the way and will bring you the very latest as we learn more.

