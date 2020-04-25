1 killed in Charles City house fire Saturday morning

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - One person was killed Saturday during an early-morning house fire that began due to cooking materials overheating.

The Charles City Fire Department responded to 715 8th Ave. at 2:20 a.m.

"Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and attic area, no fire was visible at that time from the exterior. Entry was made, and firefighters found that the fire had occurred solely in the kitchen area of the home. CCFD firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the home, and that the fire was starved for oxygen to spread any further from the kitchen. Due to the lack of oxygen, the fire had mostly self-extinguished. While extinguishing the remains of the smoldering fire in the kitchen, Firefighters did a search of the home, discovering a person in the home who was deceased. Thirteen CCFD Firefighters responded to the fire with two engines, an aerial, and a command vehicle," fire officials said.

According to Floyd County Assessor online records, the home is owned by Cathy Kruse and Gary Schmidt.

There was only one occupant in the home at the time of the fire.