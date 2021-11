WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed following a rollover crash that resulted in a person being hit in Interstate-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chrysler was westbound on I-90 when it crossed the median and rolled into the eastbound lane. The driver then exited the vehicle and was struck by a Ford that was traveling eastbound on I-90.

The names of those involved have not been released. The crash happened at around 10 p.m. Monday.