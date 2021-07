BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa - A 40-year-old man was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle crash.

The Iowa State Patrol said Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver, Iowa, died in the crash on 280th St.

Authorities said Sanderson's Nissan Rogue failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a Ford F-150 driven by Denis Morrow, 58, of New Hartford.

The crash was reported at 4:35 a.m.