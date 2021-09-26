1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Minnesota single-vehicle crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A 29-year-old female died Saturday after an early-morning crash in Goodhue County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Ashley Elizabeth Gomez, of Alvarado, Texas, was killed and two others were injured in the single-vehicle crash.

It happened at Highway 57 and 505th St. in Cherry Grove Township.

Two others in the vehicle, both from Texas, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The fatal crash involved an unbelted occupant, authorities said. The crash was reported at 3:37 a.m.