1 jailed in connection to Sunday shooting in downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Sunday morning in Mason City.

Jelani Faulk, 26, of Chicago, is facing a charge of interference with official acts/armed with a firearm and is being held on $5,000 bond. More charges are expected to be filed.

According to court documents, a Mason City police officer responded to the sound of gunfire near the intersection of State St. and Federal Ave. at 1:13 a.m. on Sunday.

"The defendant was observed fleeing the area where the gunfire occurred while carrying and displaying a firearm. The defendant was confronted by uniformed law enforcement and failed to comply with their lawful orders," court documents state.

Police previously said that following the reported shooting, an officer fired their weapon and the suspect and another victim was taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

Information on the officer-involved shooting was expected to be released Tuesday by the Iowa DCI.