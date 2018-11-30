1 injured in rollover crash due to icy roads Friday in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was injured and a pickup was totaled after a rollover crash Friday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Allison Kraft, of Joice, was driving a 2005 Ford F250 when the vehicle crashed due to icy roads.

Kraft was transported for a head injury and complained about pain in her upper torso.

The crash happened at 340th St. and Balsam Ave. Balsam Ave. was 100 percent frost/ice covered, according to authorities.