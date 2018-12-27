1 injured in northeast Iowa rollover crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hurt during a rollover crash Christmas day in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Adam Krieger, of Decorah, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger north on Highway 150 approaching a curve on 140th St. when he lost control and went into the ditch due to slick roads.

While traveling through the ditch, the vehicle rolled. A passenger in the vehicle, whose name wasn't released, was transported by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center.