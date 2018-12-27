Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

1 injured in northeast Iowa rollover crash

One person was hurt during a rollover crash Christmas day in northeast Iowa.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 9:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 9:40 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hurt during a rollover crash Christmas day in northeast Iowa.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Adam Krieger, of Decorah, was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger north on Highway 150 approaching a curve on 140th St. when he lost control and went into the ditch due to slick roads.
While traveling through the ditch, the vehicle rolled. A passenger in the vehicle, whose name wasn't released, was transported by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

SAW: Will Tschetter

Image

Big year for the movies

Image

Returning Christmas gifts

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

How to properly recycle your electronics

Image

DAYS INN DEMOLITION COMPLETE

Image

USDA releases new climate assessment

Image

Stolen Car Returned to Owner

Image

MNDOT Ready for Wintry Weather

Community Events