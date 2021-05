CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was injured Monday in a one-vehicle accident.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 7:54 a.m. at Mallard Ave. and 300th St.

A 2001 Chevy Blazer, driven by Anahi Romo, 22, of Northwood, was attempting to turn onto Mallard Ave. when the vehicle left the road, entered the ditch and struck a private farm field fence.

He was taken to Mercy One North Iowa for his injuries. The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.