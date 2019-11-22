1 injured after body found in Mason City roadway; hit and run investigation underway

MASON CITY, Iowa - One person was injured and a hit and run investigation is underway after a person’s body was found lying in a roadway late Thursday night.
Police were called at 10:35 p.m. to the 3300 block of 9th St. SW after a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
When a witness came upon the victim and called 911, the vehicle that struck the person was no longer there.
The victim was taken by ambulance to MercyOne-North Iowa and is being evaluated for injuries.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Mason City police.
