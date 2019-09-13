Clear
1 injured in Highway 52 crash after man allegedly fled authorities in SE Minnesota

Lahai Kamara

A 34-year-old Harmony resident was injured Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:15 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Harmony resident was injured Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash after he allegedly fled authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Lahai Kamara suffered non-life threatening injuries when a 2018 Chevy Silverado ran off Highway 52 and crashed.

Kamara was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys for injuries.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop at Highway 52 and Civic Center Dr. when the suspect fled just before 8 p.m.

Kamara continued to flee before he crashed south of Chatfield when he lost control going around a curve.

He’s facing charges of fourth-degree DWI, reckless driving and fleeing in a motor vehicle.

