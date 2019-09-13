OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Harmony resident was injured Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash after he allegedly fled authorities.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Lahai Kamara suffered non-life threatening injuries when a 2018 Chevy Silverado ran off Highway 52 and crashed.
Kamara was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys for injuries.
A trooper conducted a traffic stop at Highway 52 and Civic Center Dr. when the suspect fled just before 8 p.m.
Kamara continued to flee before he crashed south of Chatfield when he lost control going around a curve.
He’s facing charges of fourth-degree DWI, reckless driving and fleeing in a motor vehicle.
Related Content
- 1 injured in Highway 52 crash after man allegedly fled authorities in SE Minnesota
- 1 injured in Highway 52 crash in SE Minnesota
- SE Minnesota man injured in Highway 30 crash early Thursday
- Fatal crash on Highway 52
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- UPDATE: One injured in Highway 52 collision
- Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52
- One hurt in crash on Highway 52
- Highway 52 crash impacts travel Friday morning
- Crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
Scroll for more content...